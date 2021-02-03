An online "influencer" with at least 50,000 followers will be appointed as the digital ambassador of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

Organisers revealed they want to make digital communication a strength in the build-up to the Italian Games in five years' time.

An application process has now closed and 16 contenders are due to be selected for a final shortlist.

They will then be set four Olympic themed challenges to determine the winner, who will be awarded the ambassador role.

Voting to decide the winners of the challenges will take place on Instagram.

As well as meeting the 50,000 followers figure, hopefuls must also be following the official Milan Cortina 2026 Instagram account.

Milan Cortina 2026 are hoping to make strides in the digital world ©Getty Images

The successful influencer will be tasked with bringing Italy and the rest of the world "closer" to the Olympics and Paralympics by targeting their digital audience.

They will take part in various events to promote the Games and prove "that you do not need to be an athlete to believe in Olympism".

Whoever is successful will also appear on the Olympic Night television programme which is due to be broadcast by RAI in the spring.

Milan Cortina won the 2026 hosting rights by defeating a Swedish bid from Stockholm Åre by 47 votes to 34 in June 2019.

It means the Winter Games are due to return to Italy for the first time since Turin 2006.