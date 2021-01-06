Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) President Flavio Roda has urged Bormio to accelerate construction projects deemed essential to its plans to stage men's Alpine skiing races at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Roda congratulated the resort on staging two International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup races last month, but said now is the time to make progress regarding Bormio's development.

"In Bormio, one cannot think of having a finish area like the current one for the Olympics," Roda said.

"I am convinced that we are wasting too much time.

"We are in 2021 and it was already necessary to have the conditions so that this arrival parterre was already on the right track to become a structure worthy of an Olympics.

"All those who hold positions of responsibility will have to fine-tune the finish area in the coming days, and not the next few years, as well as the widening of the slalom track.

"There are so many things to do."

Roda, an FIS Council member, added that Bormio's local race organisers "are good, the people who should think about what the Olympic event are are less good".

Bormio is due to stage the men's downhill, Alpine combined, super-G, giant slalom and slalom events come 2026 on the Stelvio pieste.

In the Milan Cortina 2026 bid documents, only six months of construction was claimed to be needed in Bormio and not scheduled to begin until 2025.

In 2018 money, the total cost of having the venue ready was projected to be $8,088,320 (£5.950,000/€6,570,000).

Men's Olympic Alpine skiing is to be held in Bormio in 2026 ©Getty Images

Mayor Roberto Volpato has defended the speed of progress so far, stressing that reaching an agreement that suits all stakeholders is a priority, not just the pace of delivery.

"The works to be carried out, from a sporting point of view, are essentially two; the expansion of the ski stadium and the enlargement of the Stelvio, in the lower section, for slalom and giant," Volpato said, speaking to Italian newspaper Il Giorno.

"We are carefully evaluating the situation and then making the most appropriate decisions.

"Enlarging the finish area could mean having to demolish buildings, a decision that is always difficult also because one thing is if you can solve the situation on a negotiated basis and another is if the situation must be resolved with an expropriation."

Trees will need to be cut down, offering a further complication, but Volpato cautioned a resolution may not be found until after local elections are held in the spring.

"I understand, we are working to find the best solutions also because the mandate expires soon and we absolutely do not want those who come after us to find themselves with burdensome and inappropriate projects.

"What is certain is that I do not want to deliver a cathedral in the desert to Bormio."

Women's Alpine skiing and the team event are scheduled to be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Bormio has twice before hosted the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - in 985 and 2005, when the event was last in Italy.

Cortina d'Ampezzo is due to hold the 2021 edition next month.