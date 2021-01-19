The architects of the San Siro stadium, which is set to host the Opening Ceremony of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, have had their copyright claim turned down by the Italian Government.

Designers of the renovated stadium had argued the third tier of the football stadium was a unique concept and was eligible to be protected under copyright, but this request was rejected.

Italian publication Corriere della Sera has reported that the architects behind the third tier of the stadium - Enrico Hoffer, Giancarlo Ragazzi and engineer Leo Finzi - had asked the Ministry of Culture to grant copyright protection due to its artistic value, in line with Italian design law.

However, this appeal was unsuccessful.

The Ministry concluded that the large towers that support the roof of the stadium are a key part of the San Siro's structure and should be defined as "a solution to a technological and functional problem" rather than "an authentically creative and original project."

Rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan currently play their matches at the San Siro ©Getty Images

It was said that there was a lack of architectural and qualitative characteristics to be granted the protection.

There is a new stadium project in the works for the Milan Cortina Olympics, which is expected to cost €1.2 billion (£1.07 billion/$1.45 billion).

It is expected that the San Siro will be demolished to be replaced by a new stadium on the same site, after it was officially opened in 1926.

One of the most iconic football stadiums in the world, the San Siro hosts two of Italian football's giants and arch-rivals, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Its official name is the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, named after the Inter Milan legend who also played for AC Milan and won the World Cup twice in 1934 and 1938.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is scheduled to take place from February 6 to 22 2026.