Snow Australia has held a training camp for members of the national Para Snowsport team, which was held online to ensure all athletes could attend.

The camp was held online with coaches and programme staff supporting the week-long event.

A focus was placed on motivation, nutrition and team-building activities ranging from cooking to performance psychology.

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympian Patrick Jensen was among the participants in the virtual training camp.

The Para-alpine skier welcomed the opportunity to come together with team mates virtually, amid the distance caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I find that if I’m not meeting up with the team the sport starts to feel a bit distant in a way, so once we came together everything started to feel more normal again," Jensen said.

"Meeting up with the team brings you back to why you’re doing it, so it helps with motivation, that’s for sure.

"This week, for example, I’ve probably trained harder in the gym than I have in a long time.

"We did a couple of yoga sessions and they were great.

"It was something I was a bit unsure of at the beginning, thinking - I’m blind, a yoga meeting on Zoom?

"It’s going to be a bit difficult.

"But it ended up being really good and I really enjoyed it.

"I've always done little bits of yoga, adding them to my stretching routine, but I think improving on it would be great."

Patrick Jensen credited the camp with boosting motivation ©Getty Images

Sam Tait, who also competed at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics, said the training camp had provided added motivation.

Tait is among members of the Australian team who will be targeting competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics next year.

"I cannot wait to compete again in 2022 - my goals for the next 12 months are to become more explosive in my core and to push my boundaries during the Aussie winter," Tait said.

"I want to be able to handle anything that comes my way during a race.

All four of Australia's medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics came in snow sports.