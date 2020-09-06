Dual Para-athlete and two-time Winter Paralympian Tori Pendergast has announced her retirement from Alpine skiing at the age of 29.

With a career spanning more than a decade, Pendergast became Australia's first-ever female sit skier to compete at the Paralympics when she debuted at Sochi 2014.

Pendergast went on to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 too, but has said it now feels like the right time to call it a day.

"It was not an easy decision to make, I spent a couple of months thinking about it, but there were just so many things going on with work and I was starting to be offered some really exciting opportunities," Pendergast said.

"I still love skiing, I always will, but I felt like it was the right time to retire.

"I put in a lot of hard work, and there were a few times I can remember it really paying off.

"One in particular was when we were in Canada, I'd been going through a couple of rough patches and I'd had a bad crash the day before the race.

"But I came back the next day, and I was the fastest female on the mountain - it was the first time that I'd achieved that and it was a really special moment because all the hard work that I'd been putting in had finally paid off."



Pendergast leaves behind a decorated career in which she achieved two silver and two bronze World Cup medals.

Her best Paralympic finish was fourth in the women's sitting downhill contest at Pyeongchang 2018.

Before taking up Para-Alpine skiing, Pendergast was also a competitive shot putter.

Snow Australia's chief executive Michael Kennedy thanked her for her efforts.

"Tori inspired us all when she became the first Australian female sit skier in Sochi, and since then has continued to deliver consistent performances on the world stage," Kennedy said.

"Not only has she made us proud with her efforts on the national team, but also in her service to the community - she was always the first to put her hand up to help at futures camps or within the Disabled Wintersports Australia community."

Pendergast is turning her attention to her role in the sales department at Torrens University Australia, as well as completing a graduate certificate.