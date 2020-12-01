McLoughlin to remain as Australian Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022 after Tokyo 2020

Paralympics Australia (PA) has announced Kate McLoughlin will stay on as Australian Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022 after Tokyo 2020.

McLoughlin became the first female Chef de Mission to be appointed by PA for Rio 2016 and was named best official by the International Paralympic Committee after the Games.

She will resume the role at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 before turning her attention to Beijing 2022.

No woman has previously held the position at PA for a Winter Paralympic Games.

PA chief executive Lynne Anderson said holding the role for Australia’s winter and summer teams simultaneously would come with extra responsibility but had the utmost confidence in McLoughlin’s ability to lead both campaigns.

"Working so closely with Kate, I have always found her work ethic to be first-class, she is knowledgeable, respected and highly dedicated to the goals we set for our teams and the wider Paralympic Movement in Australia," said Anderson.

"I’m also particularly pleased that Kate will be our first female Chef de Mission for a Winter Paralympics."

PA President Jock O’Callaghan said McLoughlin had proven she had the “exceptional” attributes required for the role.

"Kate performed the job of Chef de Mission with distinction in Rio and was deservedly recognised for that success at the International Paralympic Awards in Abu Dhabi in 2017," said O’Callaghan.

No woman has previously held the role of Australian Chef de Mission at a Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"I’m thrilled she’s accepted our nomination to continue her outstanding work as we head towards the Beijing Games."

McLoughlin said there was "plenty to be excited about" ahead of Beijing 2022 as Australia looks to build on its four-medal haul at Pyeongchang 2018.

"Working with Australia’s elite Para-athletes is a privilege that requires total commitment," McLoughlin said.

"My goal will be to provide the best leadership I can to ensure these brilliant sportsmen and women have everything they need to realise their potential and do Australia proud.

"Australia has a strong reputation at the Winter Paralympics.

"At the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, Korea, our goal was to finish in the top 15 nations in the world, which we achieved, improving from 19th four years earlier.

"The nucleus of our successful Pyeongchang squad is now building toward 2022 and, with the benefit of added experience, there is plenty to be excited about this Beijing campaign.

"Our lead-in will be unusual and no doubt challenging, due to the vastly altered environment in which we now operate.

"But, in my experience with Australia’s Para-athletes and the quality of work being delivered by PA in partnership with Snow Australia, I know everything possible will be in place to achieve excellence.

"I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play my part in that process."

PA say it expects to send a team of between 10 and 12 Para-athletes and sighted guides to compete in snowboarding and Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022.

Australia has won 30 medals in its Winter Olympics history, including 11 golds, six silvers and 13 bronzes.