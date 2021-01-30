Argentina have been added to the line-up of the SheBelieves Cup in the United States after Japan withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

The side will now join the US hosts, Canada and Brazil at the tournament, which is scheduled to be held at Exploria Stadium in Orlando from February 18 to 24.

Argentina will slot into Japan's place in the tournament, with the order of games and kick-off times set to remain the same.

Japan cited the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic at home and in the US for withdrawing.

There are currently 11 Japanese prefectures in a state of emergency, including capital city Tokyo, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga battles to curb a rise in coronavirus cases.

Non-resident foreign travellers are also banned from entering Japan at present.

The withdrawal means Japan will have little opportunity to prepare for the women's football contest at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, having qualified as hosts.

Both the US and Canada, who achieved Olympic qualification last February, will be using the SheBelieves Cup to get ready for the Games, as will Brazil.

Following postponement from 2020, the Olympics are now scheduled from July 23 to August 8, although women's football matches start on July 21.

The United States won last year's edition of the SheBelieves Cup ©Getty Images

All four teams participating in the SheBelieves Cup will enter controlled environments upon arrival in Orlando as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Everyone entering the controlled environment will be tested for coronavirus before travelling, upon arrival and every two days thereafter.

The teams will not begin full group training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed.

All matches will be conducted with limited attendance.

World champions the US earned their third SheBelieves Cup title last year after triumphing against England, Spain and Japan.

This year's edition of the tournament will be the sixth time it has taken place, with Argentina and Canada featuring at the event for the first time next month.

Brazil last contested the Cup in 2019.

Canada won a bronze medal in women's football at Rio 2016, defeating Brazil in the third-place playoff.