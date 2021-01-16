Phil Neville is poised to be named as the new manager of Inter Miami, which would leave the Football Association seeking a replacement manager for the British women's football team at Tokyo 2020.

Neville is due to leave his role as England manager in July of next year, with Sarina Wiegman, the current manager of The Netherlands, scheduled to take over in September.

Neville was reportedly still described as "eager" to manage Britain’s women’s team at the Olympic Games, but now looks set to pass up the role for a job in Major League Soccer.

According to The Times, the Football Association are expected to announce Neville’s departure in the coming days.

Neville is expected to be confirmed as the manager of Inter Miami, which is part-owned by his former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham.

The MLS outfit announced its manager Diego Alonso had left the club earlier this month.

The new MLS season is scheduled to begin on February 29.

If Neville does make the move to the United States, the Football Association would be forced to search for a new manager for Britain’s Olympic team.

Dame Sue Campbell, the Football Association’s director of women's football, told BBC Sport that Neville had been due to lead the team.

Phil Neville's reported managerial role at Inter Miami is expected to see him lose the chance to manage Team GB at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We did make a decision that Phil [Neville] would lead Team GB in November and we were moving towards an announcement when he started to have these discussions," Campbell said.

"Until those discussions are concluded, I can't really say any more.

"If Phil remains, he will be Team GB coach.

"If he goes, we obviously have something to think about and work through.

"That is where we are.

"It is his long-term future and it is up to him to make his decision.

"I'm certainly not privy to any detailed conversations he is having with Inter Miami but I know he is having conversations.

"We have some time on our hands but we all want to know and particularly the players, who are our priority.

"Once we know the decision about Phil, we will move quickly to find the right solution."