Rogla in Slovenia has stepped in to host the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Snowboard World Championships in March.

This year's Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships were scheduled to be held in Zhangjiakou in China from February 18 to 28.

Competition was due to double up as a test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, but those plans were scuppered after the Chinese Government banned almost all international competitions from taking place in the country.

This ban was imposed in response to fears over a second wave of COVID-19 hitting China.

Beijing 2022 test events had at first been made exempt from the suspension, but the FIS decided to move the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships regardless, and several other test events have either been cancelled or taken place with only domestic athletes present.

Alpine snowboard events are now scheduled to take place in Rogla, with the parallel giant slalom competition set for March 1 and parallel slalom contest for March 2.

Rogla is set to host parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom events ©Getty Images

"The Organising Committee in Rogla, as well as the Ski Association of Slovenia, are putting in an enormous amount of effort to host this major event on this short notice," an FIS statement said.

"However all parties involved feel supremely confident that this experienced World Cup organiser will be able to step up to hold a successful World Championships."

Rogla has been a regular stop on the FIS Snowboard World Cup since 2013, and hosted the FIS Snowboard Alpine Junior World Championships in 2016 and 2019.

A World Cup event is scheduled to be held in the Slovenian resort just days after the World Championships conclude.

The remainder of the Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championship events have been scheduled for different dates in varying locations.

Idre Fjäll in Sweden will host the ski cross and snowboard cross contests from February 11 to 13, while the freestyle events are due for Calgary in Canada from February 24 to March 11.