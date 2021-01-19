Idre Fjäll steps in to host FIS Cross World Championships next month

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has announced Idre Fjäll will host the Cross World Championships next month, following the cancellation of the Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships in Zhangjiakou.

Zhangjiakou had been scheduled to host competition from February 18 to 28.

The World Championships in the Chinese resort, one of the main venue hubs for the 2022 Winter Olympics, and was set to double as a test event for the Games before being cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The FIS has been forced to seek alternative solutions for the cancellation of the event.

The governing body has said the Swedish Ski Federation and the organising committee in Idre Fjäll for agreeing to host ski and snowboard cross events at short notice.

"We are extremely happy and very thankful to the Swedish Ski Federation and the entire team of Idre Fjäll for agreeing to host this major event in an already quite challenging season," said Uwe Beier, FIS cross race director.

"It will be a great show, for sure.

"We can’t wait for Snowboard Cross to be introduced to an already classic course in Idre Fjäll."

Ski cross competition is set to take place on the final day of the World Championships ©Getty Images

The preliminary schedule will see individual snowboard cross competition taking place on February 11, with the team event held the following day.

The World Championships will conclude with ski cross competition on February 13.

The FIS is expected to provide further updates when additional details are finalised.

Idre Fjäll has been a regular stop on the FIS Ski Cross World Cup tour since the 2015-2016 season.

The Swedish venue is set to host Ski Cross World Cup competitions this week.