World Taekwondo has extended its global media rights partnership with Spring Media, which covers all major events.

The new deal will run until 2024 and major events encompassed include the World Taekwondo Grand Prix series and final, the 2021 World Taekwondo Championships, the 2022 World Junior Championships and the 2023 World Taekwondo Championships.

"We are pleased to keep working together with Spring Media to continue the growth of our major broadcast events," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"We have provided the dynamism and beauty of taekwondo to an expanding number of broadcasters in recent years and are very proud to continue that development in both traditional and new forms."

Spring Media has been World Taekwondo's broadcast rights partner since 2014.

"We are proud to be continuing our great partnership with World Taekwondo," said Hans Svelander, partner at Spring Media.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has welcomed the renewal of the deal with Spring Media ©World Taekwondo

"World Taekwondo has done an inspiring job in creating a great television product and platform to meet the demands of its viewers and broadcast partners.

"While continuing to sway traditionally unsold territories, we will apply our digital know-how to develop innovative solutions in reaching the growing fanbase worldwide."

Spring Media is an international sports media agency that distributes media rights as well as providing digital production and consulting services for sporting events.

Spring Media says it produces and distributes more than 8,000 hours of live sports coverage annually, to in excesses of 300 broadcasters worldwide.

Wuxi in China is due to stage this year's World Taekwondo Championships.