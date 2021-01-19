World Taekwondo has confirmed the appointment of Inseon Kim as the organisation’s Technical Commission chair until the end of the 2021 World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi.

Kim as served as the vice-chair of the Technical Commission since March 2020.

His position follows former chair Yang Jin-bang stepping down following his election as Korea Taekwondo Association President.

"We are delighted to appoint Inseon Kim as the new chair of the Technical Commission," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"Kim has served the Commission excellently as vice-chair since March 2020 and now as chair I am sure he will do his utmost to advance the Commission’s important work."

An American, Kim is currently a World Taekwondo Council member.

Inseon Kim currently serves as a World Taekwondo Council member ©World Taekwondo

The governing body said Kim has significant experience and expertise, with the official having served as technical delegate at multiple taekwondo competitions over the past decade.

"It is my honour to accept this position," the new Technical Commission chair said.

"I will do my very best to uphold and practice the ideals set forth by World Taekwondo to move our great organisation forward."

World Taekwondo says one of the key tasks of the Technical Commission is to develop new competition formats and ideas for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.