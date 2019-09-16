Everest Funeral Concierge have been confirmed as the title sponsor of the Canadian Senior Curling Championships for a sixth straight year.

The company first began sponsoring the event in 2015, when it took place in Edmonton.

They have extended their relationship with the Championships, which will be held from March 16 to 22.

Competition will take place at the Portage Curling Club in Portage la Prairie.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Canadian Seniors for the sixth consecutive year," said Mark Duffey, Everest chief executive.

"It's an exciting time for seniors curling and Everest wants to be more than a sponsor of the Championships, we want to be a partner in growing seniors curling in Canada.

"So, we are honoured to work together with Curling Canada and Hall-of-Famer Randy Ferbey to promote the sport through the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships.

"What better way to continue this tradition than in one of the most impressive curling facilities in the country."

The Canadian Senior Curling Championships will take place in March ©World Curling

Curling Canada chief executive Katherine Henderson welcomed the extension of the partnership with Everest.

"Everest's commitment to the Canadian Senior Curling Championships is not only a reflection of the popularity of our sport, but also an example of partnership at its very best," Henderson said.

"I know this is an event that athletes anticipate eagerly every season, and the enthusiastic support of Everest is a big reason why."

The 2019 Championships took place in Chilliwack, with Bruce Korte and Sherry Anderson leading their teams to titles.

Anderson has won the event for the past three years and went on the retain her title at the World Senior Women's Championship in Norway in April.

Anderson and Korte will both represent Canada at the 2020 World Senior Curling Championships, which will be held from April 18 to 25 on their home ice in Kelowna.