Private banking company LGT has been announced as the title sponsor of the next four World Curling Championships outside of Canada.

The sponsorship agreement is set to run until the close of the 2021-2022 season, the World Curling Federation (WCF) said.

The finance company will extend their relationship with the sport, having recently sponsored the 2017 Women's World Championship, following on from their backing of the 2016 men's event.

"I am delighted to confirm a new four-year title partnership with LGT for our Worlds outside of Canada," said Kate Caithness, WCF President.

"This announcement sets our sport in good stead for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games cycle.

"It has been a pleasure working with LGT at our Worlds and Europeans in recent years and I look forward to continuing the excellent partnership."

The Women's World Championships are set to take place outside of Canada in 2019 and 2021, while the agreement will also cover the men's events in 2020 and 2022.

The financial specialists are also a committed main sponsor of the European Curling Championships.

"This new agreement with the WCF further solidifies our position as a great supporter of curling," said Monika Schreiner, head of group marketing services at LGT.

"Our values are commitment, expertise and long-term, sustainable thinking and acting.

"Our deeper collaboration with the sport represents all three elements.

"This partnership fits clearly into our strategy of creating value together and we are delighted to continue our association with curling."

The agreement will be in place over the next four years ©Getty Images

As part of the collaboration, the financial specialist will be integrated into the new World Curling Championships logo.

The WCF claim this will see the company have an integral role in the representation of the event.

The logo, designed together with Infront and the WCF, supposedly embodies the curling stone at the heart but also its characteristics in its stages of movement - as it progresses forward to the point of impact.

The logo will be used for the first time at the World Women's Curling Championship in Silkeborg, Denmark, with the event set to take place from March 16 to 24 next year.