The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has confirmed its men's Olympic qualifying tournament will take place in Mexico in March.

The event, which offers the final two berths in the Olympic football competition at this year's rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, had originally been scheduled for March last year before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guadalajara in Mexico will remain as the host city for the tournament, set to run from March 18 to 30.

Mexico, United States, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic have been drawn in Group A, while Group B features Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti.

Teams will play in a round-robin, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

The tournament has been scheduled for March this year, 12 months after it had been due to take place ©Getty Images

The winners of the semi-finals will secure the last two places in the men's football tournament at Tokyo 2020, rescheduled for July 23 to August 8 after it was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Jalisco and Akron Stadiums are the two main venues for the event.

"This competition is an important part of elite player development for our Member Associations and provides fans with the opportunity to see the best young talents from across the region competing for the honour of representing their country at the Summer Olympic Games," CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio said.

Fourteen teams have already qualified for Tokyo 2020 - hosts Japan, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, New Zealand, Egypt, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil.

Football matches at the Games are due to take place across seven venues in six host cities in Japan between July 21 and August 7.

Concerns remain over qualification for the postponed Games in other sports because of the disruption caused by the pandemic.



