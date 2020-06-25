The FIFA Council has announced the approval of updated regulations for the football tournaments at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The updated regulations are being applied to the new dates of the football tournaments at Tokyo 2020 - July 21 to August 7.

Among the updated regulations is the use of Video Assistant Referee technology.

There are no changes to the eligibility rules for players taking part in the men’s tournament.

Players must be born on or after January 1 1997, with the exception of a maximum of three players per participating team.

Meanwhile, five proposals put forward by the COVID-19 FIFA Confederations Working Group were unanimously approved by the FIFA Council today.

Five proposals put forward by the COVID-19 FIFA Confederations Working Group were approved by FIFA today ©Getty Images

The proposals were put forward in relation to the men's international match calendar and included moving the intercontinental playoffs for the FIFA World Cup 2022 from March 2022 to June 2022.

Other proposals included postponing the September 2020 window for the AFC, CAF, CONCACAF and the OFC, proceeding with the September 2020 window as planned for CONMEBOL and UEFA, subject to continued monitoring of the situation.

The final two proposals were in relation to international windows with the October 2020 and November 2020 windows being extended by one day to allow UEFA to facilitate the playing of three games instead of the current two, and the June 2021 window being extended by seven days to allow the AFC, CAF, CONCACAF and the OFC to facilitate the playing of four games instead of the current two.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Council supported the playing of a Pan-Arab tournament in December 2021.

It will be an invitational competition for men’s national teams from countries in Africa and Asia.

Matches will take place in Qatar to allow organisers to test facilities and operations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.