Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has said the outcome of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) case against the country has added concerns over the hosting of the 2022 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Championship.

Russia was awarded the competition in November 2018, two months after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following the country's doping scandal.

RUSADA was again declared non-compliant by WADA last December and Russia has now been banned from bidding, staging or being awarded major events for the next two years.

The suspension comes after the CAS halved the four-year period of sanctions imposed by WADA as punishment for the manipulation of Moscow Laboratory data.

International Federations could be deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code if they refuse to strip World Championships from Russia.

Matytsin, a member of the Supervisory Board overseeing the tournament, expressed hope that guarantees from the Russian Government and the Organising Committee's work will lead to the World Championships remaining in Russia.

"The recent decision of CAS has added certain concerns, but let's hope that the experience of the Organising Committee and its specialists, the guarantees that are carried out by the Russian Government, the work to minimise risks will have a positive effect on the decision of the FIVB," Matytsin said.

"We do not stop, we continue to work together with all the organisations involved - the All-Russian Volleyball Federation, federal and regional executive authorities.

"The main thing is that the residents of our country are waiting for this holiday, I am sure it will be organised at the highest level.

"The year was not easy, the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic have made some adjustments to the plan for the implementation of measures.

"Nevertheless, the effectiveness of work in the preparation of the Volleyball World Championship was recognised as high both in interaction with the subjects of the Russian Federation, federal executive authorities, and with FIVB."

A meeting reportedly led to the approval of the financial plan for the tournament, as well as outlining promotional activities for the event.

Official logos for the tournament were revealed last week.

Russia is scheduled to host the Men's World Championships in 2022 ©Getty Images

While International Federations could be found non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code if their World Championship events remain in Russia, some leeway was provided.

The CAS decision states they must reassign the hosting rights "unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so".

The FIVB has previously suggested it will be difficult to move the event from Russia, which is due to take place from August 26 to September 11 in 2022, and has now said it will wait for CAS to publish its full decision before making a call on the hosting rights.

Earlier this week, a FIVB spokesperson said the organisation "will seek further clarification on certain points with regard to the ruling published by CAS to enable us to make a more informed decision on future FIVB events".

"The FIVB will analyse in detail the full decision as soon as it is available to address the potential impact on our competitions and we will not comment further until after such time," the spokesperson added.

Moscow, St Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Yaroslavl and Belgorod have been named as host cities for the tournament, should it remain in Russia.

A total of 24 teams are expected to compete in six pools from August 26 to 29, before the second phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place from September 2 to 4.

The 16 teams which qualify for the second phase will be split into four pools of four teams and the top six will book a place in the final six, due to be held from September 7 to 11.

Russia has never hosted the FIVB World Championship but the Soviet Union did so in 1952 and 1962.

The country has not won the event since the break up of the Soviet Union, which claimed gold in 1949, 1952, 1960, 1962, 1978 and 1982.

Moscow is also due to host World Championships in climbing and beach soccer in 2021.