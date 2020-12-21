Logos revealed but FIVB yet to make call on stripping Russia of 2022 FIVB Men's World Championship

The official logos have been released for the 2022 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Championship - although Russia face being stripped of the hosting rights.

Russia was awarded the competition in November 2018 - two months after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following the country's doping scandal.

But RUSADA was again declared non-compliant by WADA last December and Russia has now been banned from bidding, staging or being awarded major events for the next two years.

The suspension comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved the four-year period of sanctions imposed by WADA as punishment for the manipulation of the Moscow Laboratory data.

Federations could be deemed non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code if they refuse to strip World Championships from Russia, but they have been offered some leeway as the CAS decision states they must reassign the hosting rights "unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so".

They are bound by the ruling as signatories to the Code.

The FIVB has previously suggested it will be difficult to move the event from Russia, which is due to take place from August 26 to September 11 in 2022, and has now said it will wait for CAS to publish its full decision before making a call on the hosting rights.

In a statement, an FIVB spokesperson said the organisation "will seek further clarification on certain points with regard to the ruling published by CAS to enable us to make a more informed decision on future FIVB events".

"The FIVB will analyse in detail the full decision as soon as it is available to address the potential impact on our competitions and we will not comment further until after such time," the spokesperson added.

Three days before the CAS ruling on December 17, the FIVB revealed the official logos for the men's and women’s editions of the 2022 World Championships.

The colours of the logos and overall look aim to represent the host nations with red, white and blue used for the men's competition in Russia and orange, red and white for the women's edition in the Netherlands and Poland.

The event stripes are inspired by the panels of a volleyball, with each stripe representing an athlete moving, jumping and diving on the court.

As well as the stripes, the World Championships patterns have been revealed which are inspired by the sport and cultural elements associated with the host countries, including their history and tradition.

Further logos for the men's edition in Russia have also been unveiled, showcasing the iconic sights of the host cities for the flagship event.

Moscow, St Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Yaroslavl and Belgorod have been named as host cities.

"The FIVB Volleyball World Championships is the most prestigious international volleyball event," said FIVB President Ary S Graça.

Ten cities in Russia are due to host matches at the 2022 Men's World Championship but the country now faces losing its hosting rights ©FIVB

"Together with the organisers, we are very excited to reach such an important milestone for our competition.

"The newly launched brand identity for the event represents the very best of volleyball: its passion, strength and the incredible performances of our athletes.

"This unique combination makes the 2022 World Championships brand truly dynamic and will help inspire millions of fans worldwide."

A total of 24 teams are expected to compete in six pools from August 26 to 29, before the second phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place from September 2 to 4.

The 16 teams which qualify for the second phase will be split into four pools of four teams and the top six will book a place in the final six, due to be held on September 7 to 11.

Russia has never hosted the FIVB World Championship but the Soviet Union did in 1952 and 1962.

The country has not won the event since the break up of the Soviet Union, which claimed gold in 1949, 1952, 1960, 1962, 1978 and 1982.

Moscow is also due to host World Championships in climbing and beach soccer in 2021.