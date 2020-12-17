Iran has chosen a historic bowl to be its "symbol" for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it has been reported.

The Jaam-e Arjan, or Arjan bowl, is from the Elamite era, an ancient civilisation that dates from between 3200 and 539 BC and was centered in the west and south-west of what is now Iran.

According to the Tehran Times, the decision to pick the bowl was made by Iranian Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar after a visit to the south-western province Khuzestan.

Behbahan, where the bowl originates from, is the capital of the province.

The Tehran Times reported that the bowl is "somewhat overshadowed" by the "Arjan ring of power", a royal golden armlet.

Iran won three gold medals at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics ©Getty Images

Iran finished 25th on the medals table at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics after winning three golds, one silver and four bronzes.

The country's best Games performance was at London 2012 where they took home seven golds, five silvers and a bronze.

This was enough for a 12th place finish on the medals table.

Tokyo 2020 has been delayed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.