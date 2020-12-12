The European Olympic taekwondo qualifier has again been rescheduled after organisers decided to push back the event in Sofia from January to May.

Competition at the event, the organisation of which has been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, had been due to take place between January 30 and 31.

World Taekwondo Europe has decided to postpone the crucial tournament owing to restrictions imposed on the continent as a result of the pandemic and the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

The continental body said the qualifier would now run from May 7 to 8, before the Para event is held on May 9.

It is set to be staged just over two months before the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics open on July 23.

In a statement, World Taekwondo Europe said it had moved the event "in order to give the athletes more time to prepare and also for members to secure that everybody will be able to travel for this important tournament".

Sixteen Olympic berths are set to be on offer across four men's and four women's weight classes at the European qualifier for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Earlier this year, the event was moved from Milan to Moscow when Italy was initially the European country hit hardest by the virus, only to end up being indefinitely postponed when infections spread and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were pushed back to 2021.

It was then moved to Sofia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen Olympic berths are set to be on offer across four men's and four women's weight classes at the qualifier in the Bulgarian capital.

Oceania, Africa and the Americas have already staged Tokyo 2020 qualification tournaments, but Asia's event - like Europe's - was unable to go ahead because of the pandemic.