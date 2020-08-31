World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) has announced that it will not be possible to organise the continent's qualification tournament for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the short term.

The event was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now on hiatus with no dates or venue confirmed.

Italian city Milan was initially due to play host between April 17 and 19 but, when that proved impossible, Russian capital Moscow was awarded the event.

Dates of between April 16 and 18 were set but the rearranged event was also suspended.

Tokyo 2020 has now been moved to next year because of COVID-19.

"The most important event before the 2021 Olympics is the European Qualification Tournament," a WTE statement said.

"For Taekwondo Europe it is most important that all its members are able to send their teams to this important event to gain quotas for the Olympics.

"Currently, due to the COVID-19 situation, it is not possible to organise this event in the short run.

"As soon as more news is available, Taekwondo Europe will communicate this on its social media platforms and website."

Milan and Moscow have both previously been named as host of the European qualifier ©Getty Images

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said in May that he hoped both the European and Asian qualifiers would take place in 2020.

The Asian event was moved from Wuxi in China to Jordan's capital Amman before its suspension.

Qualifiers for Africa, Oceania and the Americas did go ahead.

"To our athletes in Asia and Europe, we hope that you will have your chance to qualify this year," Choue said in a message celebrating the 47th founding anniversary of World Taekwondo.

"We are constantly monitoring the global situation to ensure everyone's safety and well-being and also to ensure fair play. "