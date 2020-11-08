World Taekwondo's Medical Committee chairman Dr. Dae Hyoun Jeong has presented a case study on how to limit and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeong delivered his report at this year's International Federation (IF) Forum, which was held entirely online as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

He explained that dealing with the pandemic is one of the "top priorities" for World Taekwondo which has seen 66 recognised events either postponed or cancelled since March.

The Medical Committee has developed a number of guidelines and protocols to allow for the safe return of competitions and training.

These are all based on the World Health Organization's recommendations for mass gatherings, Jeong said.

He added that World Taekwondo has encouraged the hosting of National Championships and training sessions with special health measures and sanitary requirements in place.

Olympic bronze medallist and double world champion Sarah Stevenson joined a panel session at the IF Forum ©World Taekwondo

This includes regular disinfection and the use of facial shields.

Jeong said it was important to take a "realistic" approach to hosting events and that competitive action would return "gradually".

Britain's World Taekwondo Council member Sarah Stevenson also spoke at the IF Forum.

She joined a panel on crisis management and stressed the importance of maintaining engagement and motivation among junior athletes during the pandemic.

Stevenson won an Olympic bronze medal in the over-67 kilograms heavyweight class at Beijing 2008, while her career also included two world titles.

Jeong's full case study can be read here.