Choue hopes final taekwondo Olympic qualifiers can be held before May

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue is hopeful the Asian and European Olympic qualifiers can be held before May 2021.

Choue informed World Taekwondo’s Continental Unions of the intention at a virtual meeting.

The Asian Olympic qualification tournament was due to take place from April 10 to 11 this year.

The event was initially scheduled to take place at Wuxi in China, but was moved to Jordan’s capital Amman due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus ultimately led to the event being postponed.

A similar situation occurred with the European qualifier, with the event moved from Milan to Moscow.

The competition, scheduled for April 24 to 25, was also postponed.

Choue said the intention is to have both events held before May 2021 and that their timing will be coordinated with the International Olympic Committee.

The Americas, Africa and Oceania have each completed their Olympic qualification events.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue updated Continental Unions during a virtual meeting ©World Taekwondo

World Taekwondo said the virtual meeting of its Continental Unions also saw discussions held over good governance and the planned re-location of the governing body’s headquarters to Goyang City.

"It is vital that World Taekwondo remains in regular contact with the Continental Unions as they play a critical role in helping to lead our sport forward," Choue said.

"Today’s meeting was important in discussing the latest updates and ensuring that there is alignment in our plans for the future.

"We always welcome the input of the Continental Unions as we are focused on working with them so that we can deliver the best support for our global taekwondo family."

Choue reportedly highlighted model Continental Union statutes as a key area of enhancing good governance, along with strengthening the monitoring and auditing processes for the distribution of development funds.

A presentation was delivered on how this can be improved.

A virtual World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council Meeting is set to held on November 24.