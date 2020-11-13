The International Ski Federation (FIS) has sent a team of technical experts to run the rule over Beijing 2022’s venues ahead of upcoming Olympic test events.

A total of 27 FIS officials arrived in the Chinese capital to take part in this week’s technical inspection.

World Cup competitions in Alpine, cross country skiing, Nordic combined and ski jumping are expected to serve as an opportunity for Beijing 2022 organisers to trial its venues ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in two years’ time.

The Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships which is scheduled to be held in Zhangjiakou from February 18 to 28 has also been selected as a test event.

The FIS revealed that all six disciplines were represented by race directors who met with organisers to discuss the upcoming test events, toured the completed venues and provided feedback on possible adjustments.

A total of 27 technical experts inspected Beijing's venues for the Olympic test events ©Getty Images

Lasse Ottesen, race director for FIS's Nordic combined team, was impressed with Beijing’s facilities during his visit.

"It was truly impressive to see the jumping hill and cross-country stadium in their finished shape and form," Ottesen said.

"We are currently having productive meetings with the Local Organising Committee which will benefit us greatly for the test events and Olympic Games to come."

The FIS believed it was the first time all of its disciplines had carried out their technical inspections at the same time.

But the governing body felt it provided "a more streamlined" process in light of the various COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to the FIS, the entire delegation flew to Beijing on the same plane before being divided into "separate bubbles" depending on the venues they needed to inspect.