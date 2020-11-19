Richard Freeman has claimed he was unaware of testosterone's performance-enhancing benefits as the former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor's tribunal continued.

Freeman has admitted to 18 of 22 charges brought against him by the General Medical Council (GMC).

This includes ordering a shipment of Testogel, a substance that is banned both in and out of competition, to British Cycling and Team Sky headquarters in Manchester in 2011.

He denies the central charge that he placed the order "knowing or believing" the banned substance was intended to be administered to an athlete.

Freeman has claimed he was bullied into ordering the testosterone by Shane Sutton, the former British Cycling and Team Sky performance director.

Freeman alleged Testogel was ordered to treat Sutton for erectile dysfunction, a claim Sutton denied last December when questioned at the tribunal.

The doctor was asked about the drug culture within the sport in 2011 and if he had known that testosterone could be used to improve performance.

"No, I wouldn't have, really," Freeman said, according to the BBC.

"I'm not a cycling fan, I'm a doctor in sports medicine.

"We were focused on managing athletes and there was this mantra that we were a clean team - it was never discussed."

The cross-examination of Richard Freeman is now in its seventh week ©Getty Images

Freeman said the issue of doping had not been discussed between himself and Dr Steve Peters, the former British Cycling medical director.

The hearing on Tuesday (November 17) also heard details of an interview given by Sutton to Team Sky manager David Brailsford and Peters, then head of medicine, during 2012.

The interviews came after Lance Armstrong was stripped of his titles after admitting to doping.

This lead to Team Sky asking staff to sign a statement guaranteeing they had no previous involvement in doping.

Coach Bobby Julich and sports director Steven de Jongh both left after they admitted having used banned drugs during their riding careers.

Sports director Sean Yates, a former mentor of Lance Armstrong, also left, citing health and family reasons.

During his interview, Sutton reportedly referenced "Chris Froome going to Italy on a motorbike" and his ongoing relationship with "Bobby" as a potential concern for the team.

According to The Times, Sutton's claims about Froome, the four-time Tour de France champion, were investigated and no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

Team Ineos - formerly Team Sky - told The Times that they would "not be commenting on an ongoing medical hearing".