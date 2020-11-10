Claude Azema has been elected as an Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF) Council member at the organisation’s virtual General Assembly today.

The Confédération Mondiale des Sports de Boules (CMSB) President was one of two candidates seeking the position on the Council.

He faced the challenge of Giannarigo Rona, World Bridge Federation President.

World Squash Federation President Jacques Fontaine had initially been a candidate, but withdrew prior to the election.

The Council position was available following the departure of Molly Rhone, after she stood down as International Netball Federation President.

Azema received 25 of the votes cast in the election, with Rona receiving nine.

There were three abstentions from the vote.

Azema will serve on the Council until the next ARISF General Assembly, when fresh elections are due for the organisation.

Claude Azema was elected as an ARISF Council member ©ARISF

The current Council consists of President Raffaele Chiulli, vice-president Anna Arzhanova, secretary general Riccardo Fraccari, Tom Hollowell and John Liljelund.

ARISF currently boasts 42 members, with the umbrella organisation overseeing federations recognised by the IOC which are not core sports on the Olympic programme.

The virtual meeting saw contributions from IOC sport director Kit McConnell, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Bańka and Francesco Ricci Bitti, Association of Summer Olympic International Federations President.

The next ARISF General Assembly will be held at the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg on May 28.

The virtual General Assembly was hosted with the support of the company Lumi, which provided the voting platform for members.