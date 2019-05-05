A group of four new sports will be formally elected as members as the Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF) at its General Assembly here today, it has been announced.

The International Federation Icestocksport, World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, the Federation of International Lacrosse and the International Sambo Federation were all approved during an ARISF Council here today.

They will be formally welcomed to ARISF, an umbrella organisation that represents sports recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that currently do not compete in either the Summer or Winter Olympic Games.

Kickboxing is among four sports to be officially elected as members of ARISF ©WAKO

The four new sports will take the total number of ARISF members to 42, taking their places alongside sports like American football, cheerleading, polo and squash.

ARISF was founded in 1983 and its President is Raffaele Chiulli, who is also head of the Global Association of International Sports Federations and the World Federation of Powerboating.

The General Assembly, taking place during the SportAccord Summit, will also hear a presentation today from Kit McConnell, the IOC sports director, and Sir Craig Reedie, the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency.