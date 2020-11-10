The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has extended the deadline for Budapest to confirm whether it will take up the option to host the second World Urban Games, while the organisation confirmed the delay to the World Combat Games in Nur-Sultan.

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli confirmed the status of the two multi-sport events during the organisation's General Assembly, which was held virtually today.

Another decision approved the International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) for full membership of GAISF.

"We extended the deadline to Budapest for the option to organise the 2021 World Urban Games," said Chiulli.

"We are also focusing on the World Combat Games.

"As you all know, there should be some delay due to the pandemic."

Hungary's capital Budapest hosted the first edition of the World Urban Games last year, with the event envisaged to be held every two years.

Budapest has been given until March this year to decide whether to stage the second edition, but the process was pushed back due to the impact of the pandemic.

GAISF has been re-evaluating the dates of the World Combat Games in Nur-Sultan, with the inaugural event now likely to be held in 2022.

Kazakhstan's capital city was awarded the World Combat Games last year, with the event scheduled to take place from May 3 to 9 in 2021.

The General Assembly approved the full membership of FITEQ.

A total of 55 members voted in favour of FITEQ's application, while there were five against and 12 abstentions.

FITEQ becomes the 95th full member of GAISF and will now join the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport.

👏🎉 GAISF is delighted to welcome @Teqball, the governing body for the fast-developing #sport of #teqball.



We are looking forward to supporting teqball in its journey to promote teqball worldwide. 🌎



Learn more about teqball in the video below📺👇 pic.twitter.com/7e8AfwNOhR — GAISF (@gaisf_sport) November 10, 2020

"Teqball was conceived and born a few years ago and now with your decision, our child has just entered a top school," a joint statement from FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, FITEQ vice-president Gyuri Gattyán and FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszár read.

"With your continued support and guidance we will try to be the best parents for teqball's upbringing.

"This is an emotional day for us as we are officially welcomed into the sports family."

FITEQ secretary general Marius Vizer Jr added: "We are honoured to be welcomed into the GAISF family as a full member.

"Today is a day of celebration for everyone at FITEQ, as it is recognition of the global development of our sport.

"In particular, I want to thank our National Federations who have been the driving force of our growth.

"We have made great strides in recent years and we will continue to chase our dream of taking our sport to every country in the world.

"Becoming a full GAISF member is an important step in that journey and we are grateful for the support and guidance GAISF has given us.

"We also want to share our appreciation of the trust demonstrated by the international sport family in accepting our membership.

"We will now look to use the momentum of this landmark moment to make 2021 another record-breaking year and continue to introduce our sport to people around the world."

The World Transplant Games Federation was confirmed as an associate member of GAISF, with 59 votes in favour, four against and 10 abstentions.

The Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations was also approved as an associate member after receiving 64 votes in favour, one against and eight abstentions.

A huge congratulations to @worldsailing, winner of the inaugural GAISF Sustainability Award, which aims to showcase the innovative #sustainability projects of International Sports Federations! 🏆



Let's give World Sailing a round of applause for their outstanding work. 👏⛵ pic.twitter.com/fGWLCZIdTL — GAISF (@gaisf_sport) November 10, 2020

GAISF presented the first edition of its sustainability award at the General Assembly.

World Sailing was awarded the prize for its "Sustainability Agenda 2030", with GAISF saying their strategy has shown concrete efforts to lead change.

This includes reducing single use plastic and the creation of a sustainability education programme.

World Rugby placed second with its "Rugby and Sustainability" programme, which is aimed at reducing non-recyclable waste at its events and producing social initiatives to aid communities.

The International Volleyball Federation finished in third place for its "Good Net Project" which seeks to remove waste fishing nets from oceans and turn them into volleyball nets.

A total of 17 International Federations (IFs) applied for the award.

GAISF also confirmed that as part of efforts to help IFs during the pandemic, there will be a temporary reduction in membership fees for the coming year.

The next GAISF General Assembly is scheduled to take place during SportAccord in Yekaterinburg on May 28.

The virtual General Assembly was hosted with the support of the company Lumi, which provideded the voting platform for members.