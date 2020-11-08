Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) and Alliance of Independent recognised Members of Sport (AIMS) are set to hold General Assemblies tomorrow, with the meetings taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ASOIF General Assembly will see the re-election of Francesco Ricci Bitti as President.

ASOIF confirmed last month that the Italian was the sole candidate for the position, with no other nominations having been made prior to their Council meeting.

Ricci Bitti has been ASOIF President since 2012 and was re-elected for a second term in 2016.

The meeting comes at a challenging time for International Federations (IFs) due to the financial impact of the pandemic, which has forced the postponement of numerous events, such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Twenty IFs have received financial assistance from the IOC to help them mitigate the impact.

A total of 15 IFs received a loan from the IOC, including the International Basketball Federation, the International Golf Federation, the International Gymnastics Federation, the International Hockey Federation, the International Judo Federation and the International Modern Pentathlon Union.

The International Swimming Federation, the International Tennis Federation, the International Cycling Union, World Archery, World Athletics, World Rowing, World Rugby, World Sailing and World Taekwondo also received loans.

International Federation of Sport Climbing, International Surfing Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, the World Karate Federation and World Skate each received donations.

The impact of coronavirus seems likely to be addressed at the General Assembly.

Francesco Ricci Bitti will be re-elected for a third term as ASOIF President ©Getty Images

The General Assembly will decide on certain amendments to the ASOIF Statutes to ensure gender neutral language, as well as allowing the umbrella body to hold its General Assembly virtually and voting by electronic means in the future.

ASOIF’s revised 2020 budget and draft for 2021 will be assessed at the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting will include updates from the IOC A report which will be delivered by Tokyo 2020 on their preparations for the rescheduled Olympic Games.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.

Reports will also be delivered by Paris 2024 and the World Anti-Doping Agency at the meeting, which is set to be livestreamed on YouTube.

AIMS will also hold its General Assembly tomorrow.

ASOIF and AIMS General Assemblies typically take place as part of the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, but this year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

AIMS founded United Through Sports in 2017.

The General Assembly comes prior to the United Through Sports (UTS) Virtual Youth Festival, which starts its finals on November 20.

Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) will hold its virtual General Assembly on Tuesday (November 10).