Defending champion and world number one Ko Jin-young has chosen not to defend her ANA Inspiration title, with the tournament scheduled to begin on Thursday (September 10).

Ko has not played in a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Korean star has participated in three national events in recent months.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the top-ranked player's agency, SEMA Sports Marketing, confirmed Ko does not plan to participate at the ANA Inspiration in the United States.

The US has reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country.

Ko won her first LPGA major when she triumphed at the ANA Inspiration last year, finishing three shots clear of her nearest rival and compatriot Lee Mi-hyang.

She then triumphed at the Evian Championship, with the achievements helping Ko to be named as the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year.

The ANA Inspiration due to take place at Mission Hills Country Club in California and will be the second women's major of the year.

Competition is due to run from September 10 to 13.

Danielle Kang will be among the main contenders at the tournament ©Getty Images

The tournament will take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have claimed the ANA Inspiration will have the strongest field since the LPGA season resumed, respite Ko’s absence.

Americans Danielle Kang and Nelly Korda, the world number two and three respectively, will be among the contenders.

South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun and Kim Sei-young, the world number four and six, will also compete.

The duo will make their first appearance in a major this year, having opted not to travel to the British Women’s Open.

South Korea’s former champion Park Inbee also features in the 106-strong field.