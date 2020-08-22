Sophia Popov of Germany took a three-shot lead on the penultimate day of the Women's British Open on on the Old Course at Royal Troon.

The 27-year-old has put herself in prime position to earn her first Major, finishing the third day of competition four-under-par on 67.

She looks set to be challenged on the final day by Minjee Lee of Australia, who shot 69 to finish one-under-par.

"A lot of Australian fans are always behind me, and want me to perform well," she said.

"So I do feel very fortunate to have such a strong support base."

Lee is even on the leaderboard with Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand.

Minjee Lee of Australia is in joint second place with Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand going into the final day of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon ©Getty Images

The duo are also both seeking their first Major title.

"After this, I'll probably go home, have some food, play 'Call of Duty' and go to bed," Suwannapura said.

"I don't think I'm that good but I have fun with it.

"A lot of players and caddies on Tour actually play 'Call of Duty', so it's good to talk about games and not golf."

Yesterday's leader, Sweden's Dani Holmqvist, sunk to 19th place on five-over-par.

The Women's British Open is the first women's Major of the year and is being played without any spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.