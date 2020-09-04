The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been cancelled because of a Chinese Government ban on international events taking place in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament, the first of the 2020-2021 golf season to have been called off because of the COVID-19 crisis, had been scheduled to take place at Sheshan Golf Club from October 29 to November 1.

It comes after the Chinese Government opted to cancel all sporting events for the remainder of 2020, with the exception of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games test events, as part of its fight against coronavirus.

"We have worked extensively with all tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions," said PGA Tour executive vice-president Ty Votaw.

"In line with Chinese Government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event."

The announcement of the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions, won last year by Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, came as the PGA Tour unveiled the full schedule for the 2020-21 campaign.

The PGA Tour has released a packed schedule for the 2020-2021 season ©Getty Images

Dubbed the "super season" by the PGA Tour, the schedule features six majors, including the US Open and The Masters, both of which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two events, as well as The Open and PGA Championship, are set return to their traditional dates in 2021.

The schedule contains a total of 14 events postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus.

The 2020-21 season is set to feature the most events since 51 were held in 1975.

"If you are a golf fan, this is a dream season with more significant events than ever before, including the Olympic Games," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic."