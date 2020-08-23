World number 304 Sophia Popov maintained her overnight lead to record a fairytale win at the AIG Women's Open by two shots at Royal Troon in Scotland.

Leading by three shots heading into the final round, the 27-year-old German, who turned professional in 2014, produced a three under par final round of 68 to seal a surprise triumph in the first ladies golfing major of the year.

Despite bogeys on the first and last holes of her round, Popov recorded five birdies, including consecutively on holes 15 and 16, to finish at seven under par and win by two shots ahead of Thailand's Thidapa Suwannapura, who shot a final round of 67, to finish at five under par.

Australia's Min Jee Lee finished in third place at three under par, two shots ahead of Korean In-Bee Park at one under par, with American's Austin Ernst in fifth at level par.

Popov, who last month caddied for her friend Anne Van Dam, a Dutch professional golfer, on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour, herself accepted membership of the tour after her win in Ayrshire in Scotland today.

Popov, who finished 67th on her previous appearance at the Women's Open in 2011, takes home $675,000 (£515,000/€572,000) and becomes the first German woman who win a major Championship.

Popov, pictured behind Anne Van Dam, caddied for the Dutch golfer at an LPGA tournament last month ©Getty Images

She was visibly emotional on the green before sinking the final putt to seal her unexpected triumph.

The tears of happiness continued to flow during the trophy presentation, during which she admitted she almost quit the sport last year.

"There has been a lot of struggle over the last six years and I was just glad I was able to overcome it," said Popov.

"I almost quit playing last year, thank God I didn't.

"I got here on Tuesday and I knew my game was in really good shape. I took that belief into every round but I didn't expect this.

"I was uber nervous this whole round and I was glad I could get it done.

"I used to always be the player that liked to not lead and come from a couple of positions behind.

"Inside I felt I was making so many good shots the last three days and I had this belief going into this round that no matter what happened today I was always capable of making birdies."

The next women's major of the year is scheduled to be the ANA Inspiration, which is now due to take place at Mission Hills Country Club in California from September 10 to 13.