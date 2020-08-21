The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has announced the cancellation of next month's Kia Classic in California.

In a short statement, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan revealed the tournament would not take place this year.

"We appreciate all of the efforts by Kia to try and make this event happen this year and we look forward to playing again at beautiful Aviara Golf Club in 2021," he said.

The event was rescheduled from March to September 24 to 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will return to its usual March date next year.

A specific reason was not given for the cancellation, but other LPGA events have been called off lately due to restrictive travel measures or the economic impact of the pandemic.

The LPGA Shanghai tournament, scheduled for October 15 to 18 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, was cancelled earlier this month.

Danielle Kang won this year's LPGA Drive On Championship, the first event back since the pandemic took hold ©Getty Images

Only four LPGA Tour events were completed in the 2020 season before the global health crisis took hold.

Thirteen tournaments were subsequently cancelled, including a major, the Evian Championship in France.

Competition resumed between July 31 and August 2 with the LPGA Drive On Championship, which was followed by the Marathon Classic from August 6 to 9.

Both events were in Ohio in the United States and were won by American Danielle Kang.

The Ladies Scottish Open then took place from August 13 to 16 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

It was won by another American, Stacy Lewis.

The competition was a warm-up tournament for the first of the four remaining majors this season, the Women's British Open, taking place now at Scotland's Royal Troon.

The next major - the ANA Inspiration - is set for California, running from September 10 to 13 at Mission Hills Country Club.