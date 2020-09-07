The International Floorball Federation (IFF) has confirmed the postponement of the Men’s World Floorball Championship from 2020 to 2021.

The IFF received a request from the Finnish Floorball Federation to postpone the competition, with the host having discussed the situation with Finland’s Ministry of Education and Culture.

It was determined that due to uncertainty over travel and restrictions around gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event could not be held this year.

The World Championship was scheduled for December 4 to 12.

"The IFF CB decided to postpone the Men's WFC 2020 based on the application from the Finnish Floorball Federation," said John Liljelund, IFF secretary general.

"The Finnish Federation will investigate the suitable timing for the event in 2021.

"The final decision of the 2021 competition calendar will be made in the Central Board meeting on the 29th of September, when we have had the time to consider the wishes of all stakeholders."

The tournament in Helsinki is set to feature 16 teams.

Finland are two-time reigning men's world champions.

The last seven finals of the biennial event have all been contested between Finland and Sweden.

A series of sustainability initiatives for the tournament, as well as the match schedule, was previously published by the IFF.

The postponement is expected to lead to the Men’s World Floorball Championships being held in consecutive years, with Switzerland due to host the 2022 event in Zurich.

This year's Women’s Under-19 World Floorball Championship in Sweden - due to take place next month - has already been postponed until 2021 because of the global health crisis.

The next Women’s World Floorball Championship is scheduled to take place at Uppsala in Sweden from December 4 to 12 next year.

The IFF has said it has received interest from six countries to host upcoming World Championship events.

Sweden has expressed an interest in hosting the 2024 Men’s Floorball World Championship.

Competition is expected from Singapore, which has also applied to host the women’s event in 2023.

Denmark and Slovakia have lodged interest in hosting the IFF Under-19 World Championships in 2023, while Australia and Italy have bid for the 2023 and 2024 events.