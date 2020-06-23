IFF to make decision on this year's Men's World Floorball Championship by October

The International Floorball Federation (IFF) will make a decision on whether to hold the 2020 Men's World Floorball Championship by October 1.

Competition is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 12 in the Finnish capital of Helsinki, but may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Finnish Floorball Federation and the IFF will meet with the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Health at the end of August to discuss the situation.

Following this, the IFF is set to find out whether qualified teams can participate in the World Championship by no later than September 25.

A final decision on whether the event can go ahead will then be made the following week.

Individual teams will be asked if they are able to attend this year's Men's World Floorball Championship ©IFF

A date has also been set for a decision on the 2021 Champions Cup, due to be held on January 9 and 10 in Winterthur in Switzerland.

The IFF and Swiss Floorball Association will decide if competition can go ahead on November 6.

The impact of the pandemic on other events such as the World Floorball Championships qualification event in 2021 is also being monitored.

This year's Women’s Under-19 World Floorball Championship in Sweden has already been postponed until 2021.