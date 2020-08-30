The Finnish Floorball Federation hopes to move this year's Men’s World Championship to 2021 in light of the coronavirus crisis.

It is to apply to the International Floorball Federation (IFF) for the event to be postponed from its current dates of December 4 to 12.

The IFF Central Board is to discuss the proposals during meetings on September 4 and 5 this coming week.

"IFF and the local organisers will meet with the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture on Monday the 31st of August to discuss the present COVID-19 situation and the WFC 2020", said secretary general John Liljelund.

"When the IFF has received the actual application from the Finnish Floorball Federation, we can move forward to synchronise the competition calendar for 2021."

IFF secretary general John Liljelund revealed Finnish organisers want to postpone the Men’s World Floorball Championship ©Getty Images

The tournament in Helsinki is set to feature 16 teams.

Finland are two-time reigning men's world champions.

The last seven finals of the biennial event have all been contested between the Finns and Sweden.

A series of sustainability initiatives for the 2020 tournament, as well as the match schedule, was previously published by the IFF.

This year's Women’s Under-19 World Floorball Championship in Sweden - due to take place next month - has already been postponed until 2021 because of the global health crisis.