The match schedule for the 2020 Men's World Floorball Championships in Finnish capital Helsinki has been published.

Scheduled for December 4 to 12, the 13th edition of the Championships will host 16 teams in a total of 48 games.

An Opening Ceremony on day one will be followed by hosts Finland, the back-to-back and reigning world champions, taking on Denmark in Group A.

On December 5 the hosts will play eight-time champions Sweden in a repeat of the last seven finals.

Preliminary rounds of the tournament and the quarter-finals will be played at the Helsinki Ice Hall, with the semi-finals and the medal games at the larger Hartwell Arena on the last two days.

Event director for the competition, Hanne Pirkola, spoke about the great matches on show.

"Already during the opening weekend we will see exciting matches," she said.

Ticket sales for the preliminary round will start on May 15th.

"We will also make an unprecedented investment in the Opening Ceremony, so make sure not to miss it.

"The opening weekend ticket package includes three days and 18 games for the floorball community to enjoy."

Preliminary round tickets will go on sale on May 15, with all being sold as daily tickets, allowing spectators to see all of the matches in a day.

Latvia join Finland, Sweden and Denmark in Group A with Germany, Czech Republic, Norway and Switzerland contesting Group B.

Poland, Thailand, Slovakia and United States are in Group C and Singapore, Canada, Australia and Japan are in Group D.

It was recently announced that the Championships will focus on sustainability, with the aim to reduce single use plastic and promote fresh tap water.

The full schedule can be viewed here.