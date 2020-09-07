The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced that its 2020 Global Esports Executive Summit will be held as a hybrid event, with attendance expected in person and online.

It will be the fifth edition of the Summit but the first under this format, which is necessitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

International travel and social restrictions mean that those who attend the event in-person in Busan in South Korea must be domestic guests.

The official venue for the Summit will be the brand new Busan Esports Stadium, which is currently under construction.

Special plans are being made to allow international delegates to participate and contribute online, with lectures and presentations to be streamed at the venue.

This year's event has not yet been given a scheduled date.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in sport ©Getty Images

Since 2016, the Summit has gathered esports stakeholders for discussion, education and action in the industry through conferences, exhibitions, academic lectures and networking events.

The last three editions have also been held in Busan.

More information on the event is expected in the next few weeks.

Earlier this year, the IESF announced changes to its Esports World Championship that have seen the competition expand to include online preliminary stages.

The World Championship is scheduled to take place this year in Eilat in Israel, between December 6 and 12.