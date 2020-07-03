The International Esports Federation (IESF) has announced plans for an expanded format for this year's World Championship, scheduled to be held in Israel.

Under the new format, a national team selection process and an online regional competition will take place before an international in-person final, scheduled to be held in Israel in December.

Stage one of the new format begins this month and runs through until September.

It sees national members of the IESF host a team selection process to determine their representatives at the World Championships.

The second stage of the new format takes place in October and November, with the IESF and the World Championship Organising Committee hosting a regional competition online to narrow the international field to a select group of esports players, who will go forward to the World Championship Global Finals.

The Global Finals are scheduled to take place in Eilat in Israel in December, with players competing on a live stage in order to crown the world champion.

This year's Esports World Championship Global Finals are scheduled to take place in Israel in December ©Getty Images

"We are super excited to host this year’s World Championship finals in Israel," said Ido Brosh, President of the World Championship Organising Committee.

"In light of the circumstances, I believe that our new plan will present the triumph of esports and human spirit even in hard times where we are physically restricted."

Although the Global Finals are currently scheduled for December, organisers say they may change the dates depending on the situation with any restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th edition of the IESF World Championships will feature players competing on games including a fighting game entitled Tekken 7, video game eFootball PES and online battle arena video game DOTA 2.

The IESF, based in South Korea and founded in 2008 is the oldest governing body that claims to have responsibility for esports.

Last month it announced five new member nations - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Montenegro, Peru and San Marino - to take the total to 72.