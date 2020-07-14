IESF and UAE partner to promote "tolerance and coexistence" in esports

The International Esports Federation (IESF) and the United Arab Emirates have announced a partnership which is aimed at promoting "tolerance and coexistence".

A memorandum of understanding was signed today by IESF President Vlad Marinescu and the UAE Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahayan was in Abu Dhabi, while Marinescu signed remotely at the IESF's offices in Budapest.

Under the terms of the agreement, the UAE and the IESF will collaborate on a number of initiatives.

This will include forming the IESF Global Commission of Tolerance and Coexistence in Esports.

The Commission will be tasked with engaging in debates, with the role of promoting peace, tolerance, harmonious coexistence and stronger ties between communities.

"IESF has always worked hard to promote the true spirit of esports beyond race, gender, religion and cultural barriers," said Marinescu.

"We have a very diverse community with a growing membership of over 70 nations.

"We are deeply privileged to establish a strong partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under the wise leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan.

"Together, I have no doubt this collaboration will accomplish its ambitious mission.

"The IESF Global Commission of Tolerance and Coexistence in Esports will develop a working group that will engage with all stakeholders, athletes, gamers, teams, publishers, parents, schools and governing federations, as part of its consultative process on the many issues, and develop a key strategy that will promote the message of tolerance.

"I wish to emphasise that this is for all the community to be engaged with and not just our existing membership.

"Please join us as we strive to bring peace and harmony that celebrate our differences.

"We are all one family and united in esports."

IESF President Vlad Marinescu signed the agreement remotely in Budapest ©AISTS

The IESF said the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence recognises and embraces diversity.

The Ministry is claimed to foster "respect and empathy" and use dialogue, team-work and understanding to respect people's beliefs and differences.

"It is my hope that by working together, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the IESF will create an online culture that recognises that while we may be connected virtually, we are interacting with fellow human beings," Sheikh Nahayan said.

"Tolerance and coexistence are the foundations for a peaceful and productive world.

"A world where diversity is respected, where we embrace our common humanity, where we recognise our interdependence and take action to help others."

Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Shakhbout Al Nahayan, the IESF vice-president and Emirates Esports President, was among those to witness the signing ceremony.

Members of the IESF Board and member national federations were also present.