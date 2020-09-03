The World Squash Federation (WSF) Women's World Team Championship has been postponed after a ban on foreign visitors to Malaysia was extended by the country's Government over COVID-19 concerns.

The 22nd edition of the biennial event was scheduled to take place at the 10-court Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 20.

However, the Malaysian Government announced it was extending the recovery phase of its COVID-19 movement control order until December 31.

The move means that no events inviting competitors from overseas will take place in the country until 2021.

In a televised address to the nation, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the risk of COVID-19 must be handled swiftly.

"I am aware that based on global developments, we will go through a lengthy period before the country can be completely free from the threat of COVID-19," said Muhyiddin in a report by Channel News Asia.

"For now, the situation is controlled.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has extended the recovery stage of the country's COVID-19 movement control order ©Getty Images

"However, if there is an increase in cases in certain locations, the Government will take a targeted approach by implementing enhanced movement control order or targeted movement control order, as previously enforced in several locations."

The news of the postponement of the Women's World Team Championship comes after India pulled out of the event last month, citing a lack of preparation time and concerns over travel.

The WSF confirmed it will work with the Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia to reschedule the championship.

It is understood that the possibility of holding the event in the first quarter of 2021 will be discussed at the WSF's Executive Committee and Board meetings scheduled from September 8 to 10.