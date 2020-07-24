The 2020 US Open Squash Championships is the latest sporting event to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic.

The marquee tournament, which was due to be held from November 14 to 21 in Philadelphia, has been cancelled.

Safety concerns, coupled with existing state and national guidelines, led the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and US Squash to reach the decision.

"Cancelling our flagship event is of course deeply disappointing, however the pandemic has left nothing unscathed in the world of sports and live entertainment, and it is clear that running a major international competition this fall is not prudent or possible," US Squash President and chief executive Kevin Klipstein said.

"We are already making plans to welcome the squash community and the world’s best athletes for the 2021 US Open at the Specter Center, and we can’t wait to showcase this amazing facility."

This year's edition was set to be the 10th at Drexel University's Arlen Specter US Squash Center.

The United States is one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

The US Open is a PSA World Tour Platinum event.

Egyptians Nouran Gohar and Ali Farag are the reigning women's and men's champions respectively.

First played in 1954 as a men-only tournament, the last time it was not held was 2008.

Drexel University President John Fry said its partnership with US Squash had made the tournament "one of the world’s premiere squash events".

"We look forward to celebrating the 10th edition of our partnership on the championship in 2021 in the US Open’s new home at the Specter Center in the heart of Drexel’s campus," Fry added.