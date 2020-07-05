The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Necker Mauritius Open as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially rescheduled to take place from August 18 to 22, the PSA World Tour Gold tournament would have been the first PSA event to take place in the African island nation.

Organisers looked into still holding the tournament but, due to border restrictions in Mauritius, it was instead decided to re-plan the inaugural event for June 2021.

Necker Gestion Privée, a private wealth management company in Mauritius, were the title sponsors of the competition.

"We have explored all possible alternatives but restrictions currently in place following the global outbreak of COVID-19 has left us with no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition of the Mauritius Open," said the company's chief executive Rémy Mabillon.

"While we are naturally disappointed not to be able to invite the world's leading players to Mauritius at this time, we are confident that we will be able to put on a real show in 2021 and look forward to unveiling our plans for the tournament in due course."

Further updates on the organisation of the tournament will be available on the event's website as well as its social media channels.