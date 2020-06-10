The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Oracle NetSuite Open as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Competition at the World Tour event in San Francisco was due to take place between September 22 and 28 this year but has now been called off.

"Unfortunately, the challenges arising from the COVID-19 outbreak have made it impossible to hold this year's Oracle NetSuite Open," said tournament promoter John Nimick.

"Both Evan [Goldberg, founder of Oracle NetSuite] and I would like to thank all of our partners and supporters over the past eight years for their support in bringing the world's best players to the Bay Area.

"Our tournament has become a major stop on the PSA World Tour and was one of the first gold level events in the world to offer prize money parity.

Egypt's Mohamed ElShorbagy is the defending men's champion in San Francisco ©Getty Images

"It is because of our partners that the Oracle NetSuite Open has made a positive impact on the world of squash.

"I am hopeful we will be able to showcase the world's best in San Francisco once again next year and look forward to sharing our plans for the next installment with all supporters in 2021."

The Oracle NetSuite Open has been part of the PSA World Tour since 2011.

San Francisco's Embarcadero Plaza, in front of the famous Ferry Building, hosts the latter rounds of the tournament.

Egypt's world number ones Mohamed ElShorbagy and Raneem El Welily are the reigning men's and women's champions.

As with all sports, squash has been severely affected by COVID-19 with a number of events cancelled or postponed.

The PSA Tour is currently suspended.