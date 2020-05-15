The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation has set up a fund to aid players suffering financially due to the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

The "We Are One" fund is an initiative driven by the players, providing relief to those in need following the suspension of the PSA Tour.

Money will be distributed to ensure that players who need the aid are supported and contributions have been made by top players as well as tournament promoters.

Fans can also support the fund and in turn can win rewards for their generosity including clinics and Zoom calls with PSA players, SQUASHTV subscriptions and PSA merchandise including clothing.

PSA Foundation manager Adriana Olaya said: "The PSA Foundation is dedicated to helping support players both on and off court and this global crisis has led to many players finding themselves in unexpected emotional and financial difficulties, so we hope the 'We Are One' fund will go some way to helping these players to overcome these challenges.

"In order to ensure that they can come out of this situation and continue to pursue their dreams as athletes, we need to support them now off court, so we are able to cheer for them on court once again in the future.

"This is the time to bring our community together to make sure we come out of this stronger."

🗣️ "It is more important than ever that we work together to provide help and support to those who need it most. On behalf of all the players whom this will help, I would like to thank the squash community for its generosity in such difficult times."@SJPerry15 #WeAreOne #Squash pic.twitter.com/357dd0abbr — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) May 14, 2020

The PSA Foundation is the PSA's the charitable arm.

PSA Women's President Sarah-Jane Perry added: "It is more important than ever that we work together to provide help and support to those who need it most.

"For the 'We Are One' fund to be effective, it needs the support of as much of our great community as possible.

"However much the community may be able to give will be a huge help in providing relief to PSA players who do not have anywhere else to turn.

"On behalf of all the PSA players whom this will help, I would like to thank the squash community for its generosity in such difficult times and hope everyone is staying safe."

The PSA Tour is currently suspended until at least the end of July.