Online training has been launched for those due to volunteer around Tokyo during next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Nicknamed "City Cast", the volunteers had been undergoing training from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government since October.

Group training has been suspended since February 22, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

City Cast members are now able to watch training videos online, both using computers and mobile phones.

Training content includes an outline of the Games, how to support various people, including those with an impairment, and what to expect when participating.

Those who have already attended in-person training will still be able to watch the videos, and participants will be able to ask questions by email or telephone.

In addition to the general training, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is preparing online training that will provide useful information on spectator guidance, along with a system that will allow the City Cast to interact with one another online.

More than 60 per cent of volunteers said they were concerned about how Tokyo 2020 could take place during the pandemic ©Getty Images

Members of the City Cast are set to be notified of their roles and activity location from March to April, with specific training and uniform distribution scheduled to take place in April.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed due to the pandemic, with the Olympics now scheduled from July 23 to August 8 2021.

They will then be followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

More than 60 per cent of volunteers registered for the Games recently stated their concerns about how anti-coronavirus measures will be implemented.

In a questionnaire sent to volunteers, completed by 26,000 people set to work at venues and the Athletes' Village, the biggest worry reported was how the Games will be held and with what safety measures in place.

It also found that 21.5 per cent of respondents believe that they may no longer be able to volunteer for the Games due to the impact the pandemic has had on their studies or job situation.

More than 200,000 people applied to be volunteers, surpassing the organisers' target of 80,000.