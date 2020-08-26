Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has claimed the coronavirus situation is improving in Japan as the country continues preparations for the rescheduled Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In an interview with Reuters, Koike also said preparations for the Games, pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remained on track.

The number of new coronavirus cases spiked earlier this month, with Tokyo reporting a record 462 cases on August 1.

While the latest number of new cases in the capital was reported as 236, the number of infections has steadily dropped in recent weeks.

The daily count nationwide has now been below 1,000 for four straight days.

"I think the situation is much better than before,” Koike told Reuters.

2We will do our best to prevent coronavirus infections here in Japan and also to welcome the athletes from all over the world."

The rescheduled Olympics are due to take place until August 8 next year, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

The number of new coronavirus cases has steadily reduced in Tokyo in recent weeks ©Getty Images

Doubts remain over the Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, with surveys recently revealing uncertainty among members of the public and volunteers.

Coronavirus countermeasures have been viewed as vital in providing reassurance and allowing the Games to take place as planned.

The process will be led by the Japanese Government as part of a three-party council, which will also feature the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Meetings are set to begin this autumn to determine "robust countermeasures", which are expected to be announced by the end of 2020.