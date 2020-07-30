Tokyo Skytree uniforms to be refreshed in time for Olympic Games

Staff for the Tokyo Skytree will have a fresh look with a change of uniform due in October in time for next year's postponed Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

The uniforms will be revamped so staff welcome domestic and international guests with a fresh new look next July.

It is the first uniform change for staff since the tower's opening in May 2012 and will feature materials that are environmentally-friendly.

Operated by Tobu Tower Skytree, the building is the second-tallest structure in the world, behind the Burj Khalifa, and the tallest tower in the world.

Last week Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo 2020 announced a new sponsorship deal.

Tokyo Skytree signed to be an official supporter in the third domestic tier of the sponsorship programme for Tokyo 2020.

The new attire was designed by the Bunka Fashion College - Japan's first fashion college having been established 97 years ago.

A competition was held and the design of Megumi Higashiyama was chosen.

Speaking of her design, Higashiyama said: "Both the past and the present have charm, much like the old downtown Sumida area compared to the new, advanced technology of Tokyo Skytree.

"I designed the uniforms with this in mind.

"I hope that the staff who wear the uniforms can stay comfortable while working and that the guests who visit will enjoy the look of the uniforms."

The new main entrance of the Tokyo Skytree ©Tokyo Skytree

In addition to the uniforms, there has been a refurbishment of the entrances to the tower, as well as the departure gate on the fourth floor.

For the spring and summer, the women's uniform at the ticket counter and guiding staff features a blouse based off the kimono, with short sleeves as well as an option of a skirt or trousers.

The colour scheme for the spring and summer is light blue and blue, while pink is added for the autumn and winter for women - with a choice of a pink or blue belt being available too.

In the winter, women will have longer sleeves too.

For men, the light blue and blue is also for the summer and spring, with an option for these months to wear a short sleeve or a long-sleeved shirt.

In the autumn and winter, this will be changed to a suit jacket - also based off the kimono - which features a half-and-half design of light blue and blue for the jacket.

Information staff will feature teal, with an option for skirt or trousers again - complemented with a shawl collar.

This outfit in the colder months will also feature a teal blazer.

The ticket counter for international visitors will feature a darker blue with either a red or blue lining near the collar, representing the traditional colours of the nation.

As for the Skytree shop staff, there will be an indigo and beige combination, which will also feature an over-jacket in the winter months.

The Tokyo Skytree mascot Sorkara Chan will also have a new look, wearing a blue dress with touches of yellow, when greeting guests.