Kazakhstan’s hurdler Natalya Ivoninskaya has been disqualified from the London 2012 Olympics after confirmation of her positive retest from the Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced Ivoninskaya has been given a two-year ban, while two years of results have also been disqualified.

Ivoninskaya was provisionally suspended in October 2018, following retests of samples from London 2012 with up-to-date methods.

Ivoninskaya was found to have tested positive for DHCMT - or turinabol - and stanozolol.

She competed in the 100 metres hurdles at London 2012.

She came seventh in her heat, finishing in a time of 13.48 seconds.

Ivoninskaya’s result from the Games has now been disqualified, along with other performances from August 6 in 2012 to August 5 in 2014.

A two-year ban was also handed to the athlete, with the sanction backdated to the start of her provisional suspension on October 26 in 2018.

Natalya Ivoninskaya competed in the 100m hurdles heats at London 2012 ©Getty Images

Ivoninskaya won gold in the 100m hurdles event at the 2004 Asian Junior Championships and then claimed the 60m hurdles title at the 2007 Asian Indoor Games.

She won a silver medal at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou over 100m, before adding a medal of the same colour at the Summer Universiade a year later.

Ivoninskaya's is one of more than 80 anti-doping rule violations uncovered by retests from London 2012.

The International Testing Agency confirmed last month that reanalysis of samples from London 2012 has concluded.

Around a dozen cases are expected to be finalised before the statute of limitations expires in August.